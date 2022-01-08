Novak Djokovic Was Detained in Australia Amid a Huge Backlash Over Vaccination Exemption

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01/06/2022 ABC News: Novak Djokovic, the world’s top ranked men’s tennis player, was detained and had his visa cancelled amid a huge backlash over vaccination exemption. Although his legal team is fighting to keep him in Australia, whether or not he is able to play in the Australian Open remains a puzzle.