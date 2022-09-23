Wake Up Call with LD from Grand Theft World

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Sam, Thomas and LD discuss the CIA lauching it’s first podcast (thelangleyfiles.transistor.fm) current New World Order state of affairs, Gavin Newsom and Larry Fink speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative, It Pays to Kill You $450,000 for California COVID-19 Hospital Protocols, the “left” waking up to the World Economic Forum and much more…
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