Wake Up Call with LD from Grand Theft World

Sam, Thomas and LD discuss the CIA lauching it’s first podcast (thelangleyfiles.transistor.fm) current New World Order state of affairs, Gavin Newsom and Larry Fink speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative, It Pays to Kill You $450,000 for California COVID-19 Hospital Protocols, the “left” waking up to the World Economic Forum and much more…

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:

Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99

Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV

https://cmac.tv/apps/

https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: JD

https://twitter.com/subdialectsound

https://grandtheftworld.com/sign-up/

https://getautonomy.info/discover-autonomy?ref=https://www.universityofreason.com/a/31080/CHRQnaoR

https://freedomunitedrevolt.com/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy

https://twitter.com/AOECOINnews





t.me/AOECOINCHANNEL





https://aomegaenergy.tilda.ws/





+855 818 55 800 (Also Whatsapp)





Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News

https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews

https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/

https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews

Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate

Bitcoin: bc1qx08c7c8ug4dh6yvk4x5dw97p6wet9kfj9wy08y