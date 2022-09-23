Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wake Up Call with LD from Grand Theft World
10 views
channel image
Weaponized News
Published 2 months ago |

Sam, Thomas and LD discuss the CIA lauching it’s first podcast (thelangleyfiles.transistor.fm) current New World Order state of affairs, Gavin Newsom and Larry Fink speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative, It Pays to Kill You $450,000 for California COVID-19 Hospital Protocols, the “left” waking up to the World Economic Forum and much more… 

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: JD

https://twitter.com/subdialectsound

https://grandtheftworld.com/sign-up/

https://getautonomy.info/discover-autonomy?ref=https://www.universityofreason.com/a/31080/CHRQnaoR

https://freedomunitedrevolt.com/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy

                                                                     

https://twitter.com/AOECOINnews


t.me/AOECOINCHANNEL


https://aomegaenergy.tilda.ws/


+855 818 55 800 (Also Whatsapp)


Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News

https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews

https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6        

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/

https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews    

Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate

Bitcoin: bc1qx08c7c8ug4dh6yvk4x5dw97p6wet9kfj9wy08y

Keywords
cia lauching its first podcastnew world order state of affairsgavin newsom and larry fink speaking at the clinton global initiativeit pays to kill you 450000 for california covid19 hospital protocolsthe left waking up to the world economic forum

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket