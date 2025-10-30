Maiah Manser - STAGE THREADS Ep. 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, the alternative pop artist, Maiah Manser, shows you her stage outfits and discusses how her style connects to their music and the stories behind the clothing they wear during performances. Maiah Manser is currently supporting her newest single, Who Are You?
Film Date - September 7, 2025
Location - Schubas in Chicago, IL
00:00 Introduction
00:37 Start of Video
01:03 Clothing
07:15 Accessories
09:19 Makeup
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
