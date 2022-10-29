8 'threats' to democracy according to Democrats & 1 REAL ONE

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Glenn Beck
Oct 28, 2022 Today, Democrats LOVE to discuss all the ‘threats’ to democracy our nation faces today. In this clip, Glenn reads an article from the Federalist that lists several of those major ‘threats’ — from Donald Trump and Elon Musk to Ted Cruz and the U.S. Supreme Court. But there is one ACTUAL threat to democracy that Democrats missed, Glenn says. In this clip, he unveils what that danger truly is…
You can read the Federalist’s full list, here:
https://thefederalist.com/2022/10/27/here-is-everything-democrats-claim-is-a-threat-to-democracy/
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbtejAALGJ8