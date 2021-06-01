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Sting Death Rates By Country vs Time
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251 views • June 01, 2021
When The needle shows up... Watch the deaths rate jump and this is just showing immediate death rate spikes and not even showing the long term effects of the sting. Daniel
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my work and this channel are only funded directly by donations and contributions from viewers that appreciate my work and the spreading of Truth in the attempt to save lives and souls.
my support link:
https://www.paypal.me/logicbeforeauth...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Logic Before Authority
https://www.youtube.com/c/LogicBeforeAuthorityOFFICIAL/videos
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