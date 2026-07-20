BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Blames Canada for Wildfires | 8th Night of Fury: US Strikes Iran as American Casualties Mount
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1468 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
74 views • Yesterday

World News: Smoke Across the Border: Canada's Wildfires Rage Out of Control, and Trump is pointing the finger at Canada. State Department’s latest Worldwide Caution — an urgent advisory urging all Americans abroad to exercise increased vigilance as the conflict with Iran intensifies. With U.S. forces launching their eighth consecutive night of strikes on Iranian targets, retaliatory attacks are killing American service members in Jordan. All of that and much more in this week's Top News Stories from Around the World! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-blames-canada-for-wildfires/

Our 250th tshirts ARE HERE! Order YOUR Resistance to Tyranny shirt TODAY!!!!

The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com


Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney


Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth


Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"


AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC



Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com


https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!


Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
irantrumpnewsbreaking newstodays newstop newsiran warcanada wildfiresiranian strikescanada smokecanada fireeight night of fury
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Lawmakers Express Disgust After Former Obama Counsel Ruemmler Testifies on Epstein Ties

U.S. Lawmakers Express Disgust After Former Obama Counsel Ruemmler Testifies on Epstein Ties

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Senators Block Debate on 2027 NDAA, Cite &#8220;Illegal War on Iran&#8221;

U.S. Senators Block Debate on 2027 NDAA, Cite “Illegal War on Iran”

Garrison Vance
Iranian strike kills four US troops, but President Trump says Vietnam and Afghanistan had higher death tolls

Iranian strike kills four US troops, but President Trump says Vietnam and Afghanistan had higher death tolls

Lance D Johnson
CNBC Survey: Majority Pessimistic on Economy; Trump Approval Remains Low

CNBC Survey: Majority Pessimistic on Economy; Trump Approval Remains Low

Sterling Ashworth
Iran Reportedly Orders Houthis to Prepare to Block Bab el-Mandeb Strait Amid Trump&#8217;s Threats to Target Power Plants

Iran Reportedly Orders Houthis to Prepare to Block Bab el-Mandeb Strait Amid Trump’s Threats to Target Power Plants

Garrison Vance
Google Sold Its Soul to the Military – Here&#8217;s Why That Should Terrify You

Google Sold Its Soul to the Military – Here’s Why That Should Terrify You

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy