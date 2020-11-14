The fixation on living longer & healthier - just a fantasy with Dr Joan Tekula - podiatry specialist

From our earliest myths - like Gilgamesh's drive for immortality two millennia before Christ - we always have obsessed over the inevitability of death. The anti-aging market today is growing as the Baby Boomers retire, building demand for cosmetic procedures and anti-aging products. But what causes our 30 trillion cells to age, and what behaviors will ensure a longer, healthier life?



With the global population aged 60 and over doubling since 1980, patient demand is exploding for pharmaceutical and surgical interventions - even organ transplantation. All of these treatments can be restorative and life-saving. Allopathic interventions, though, miss out on the protocols based on the body’s original, perfect version.



We can trace aging, inflammation, and most diseases to the slowing down of a few systems wired into all of our bodies' cells. These systems were likewise perfect in their ability to keep those cells healthy. To prevent age-based slowing, most of us supplement our cells with vitamins, herbal medicine, even pharmaceuticals. Not perfect.



Innovative scientists and medical entrepreneurs have recently made profound breakthroughs in re-activating these systems and restoring them to their original levels of functioning. These new treatments have proven millions of times more effective than the best supplements or pharmaceuticals. They allow the body to be the amazing healing machine that it was designed to be.