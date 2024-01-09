09-01-2024 "TEACH THEM" To Be SET APART: Leprosy and The End Times

Deuteronomy 28:35 “יהוה strikes you in the knees and on the legs with evil boils of which you are unable to be healed, and from the sole of your foot to the top of your head.

Revelations 16:1 And I heard a loud voice from the Dwelling Place saying to the seven messengers, “Go and pour out the bowls of the wrath of Elohim on the earth.” 2 And the first went and poured out his bowl upon the earth, and an evil and wicked sore came upon the men, those having the mark of the beast and those worshipping his image.

Revelations 16:10 And the fifth messenger poured out his bowl on the throne of the beast, and his reign became darkened. And they gnawed their tongues from pain. 11 And they blasphemed the Elohim of the heaven for their pains and their sores, and did not repent of their works.