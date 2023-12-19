SHaDoWCa7 debuts her Purrfect Kitty Cat "Cryer" playing Star Wars on Keyboard

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on June 8, 2020 along with her personal description:
My darling kitty cat "Cryer" is 12 years old at the time of this recording. Cryer is so sweet and super-intelligent! He loves me so much that he is purrrfectly willing to learn new tricks (for a treat, of course). He loves to make me happy, and we have so much fun together!!!
He is the most loving and extraordinary kitty on the planet (as far as I know)! And, he loves Star Wars as much as I do (the original Star Wars on VHS of course, back in the good old days)! *hehe* ♥
Cryer would like to wish you all a most blessed day in the Lord ------- AND...
"meow the force be with mew!"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.