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Dr Vernon Coleman: Covid-19 Vaccine Possible Side Effects (MIRRORED)
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1046 views • December 28, 2020
Dr Vernon Coleman Covid-19 Vaccine Possible Side Effects (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brand New Tube channel Dr Vernon Coleman at:-
https://brandnewtube.com/v/GgmPxT
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains some of the possible side-effects of the covid-19 vaccine.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your support and kind comments.
Mirrored from Brand New Tube channel Dr Vernon Coleman at:-
https://brandnewtube.com/v/GgmPxT
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains some of the possible side-effects of the covid-19 vaccine.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your support and kind comments.
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