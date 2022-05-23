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The fantastic fungi full documentary, origins of monkeypox, reality on confirmed cases of monkeypox exposed, monkeypox virus sold at atcc.org(site) and ai online games stealing human faces.
Truth by Nithin Thampi
Truth by Nithin Thampi
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70 views • May 23, 2022
Hi sisters, brothers and ex-muslims who accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. This video is about the fantastic fungi full documentary(about mushrooms, it's different types, it's benefits and safe dosage for consuming it on the links in this discription), about origins of monkeypox, about reality on confirmed cases of monkeypox exposed, about monkeypox virus sold at atcc.org(site) and about ai online games stealing human faces. Be aware of artificial products even if it is a milk that may contain ingredients of covid-19 mrna vaccines. Be aware of traitors among unvaccinated. if you can try to do feasts and festivals of jews ,their jewish blessings used in their festivals also including sabbath and be aware of what you consume into your body. Try to store foods and drinking waters as much you can before the cyberpandemic comes, understand truth because the word of God says that truth shall let you free. if you have any doubt on these topics search it all on google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com and you may have to scroll down or change result pages displayed below web page because you will not find the right information about these topic. Within few hours the links regarding to these topics will be given below.

LINKS:- https://123moviesme.online/fantastic-fungi-2019/?sv=1, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/exclusive-origin-of-monkeypox-outbreak-discovered_gpzW7QJuaNyRpzN.html, https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/publications/2022/monkeypox, https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1CEBhao3rMe-qtCbAgJTn5ZKQMRFWeAeaiXFpBY3gbHE/htmlview#, https://www.atcc.org/search#q=monkeypox&;sort=relevancy&numberOfResults=24,
https://www.homestratosphere.com/types-of-mushrooms/, https://curativemushrooms.com/magic-mushroom-dosage-heroic-dose-microdosing, https://www.fungially.com/blogs/mushroom-nutrition/types-of-edible-mushrooms, https://medicinalherbals.net/medicinal-mushrooms/, https://www.webmd.com/diet/health-benefits-mushrooms#091e9c5e81fea81b-1-2, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/they-have-stolen-your-face-witchcraft-hugo-talks_ew2sqI33qjkfjMG.html, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/synthetic-monkey-pox-for-sale-buy-it-now-378-wow_wm1NKWbMusmwn4K.html, https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events/2018_clade_x_exercise/index.html, https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/media-advisory.html, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-peter-mccullough-exposes-bill-gates-plan-for-next-lockdown-amp-the-truth-about-monkeypox_xdz9R7nrpLXbNDX.html.
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