Prominent Italian chef Gabriele Rubini (known as Chef Rubio) posted - that a group of Zionists Ambushed and Attacked him outside his Home over his Support for Palestine

Prominent Italian chef Gabriele Rubini (known as Chef Rubio) posted on his account on "X", revealing that a group of Zionists ambushed and attacked him outside his home over his support for Palestine:

- "They waited for me outside my house, six of them, and cut the gate wires to massacre me", he said.

“They beat the shit out of me, they blocked the electric gate,”

https://twitter.com/rubio_chef

More at the following links:

where it said; Early on Thursday, the bandaged chef posted an update after he left hospital and later shared photos of the hammer allegedly used in the attack and blood inside his vehicle

https://www.newarab.com/news/chef-rubio-attacked-pro-israel-mob-after-gaza-activism

More info here, and car photos:

https://it.palestinechronicle.com/ignobile-pestaggio-di-chefrubio-a-roma-i-fatti-in-breve/









