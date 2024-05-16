Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prominent Italian chef Gabriele Rubini (known as Chef Rubio) posted - that a group of Zionists Ambushed and Attacked him outside his Home over his Support for Palestine
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1027 Subscribers
101 views
Published Yesterday

Prominent Italian chef Gabriele Rubini (known as Chef Rubio) posted on his account on "X", revealing that a group of Zionists ambushed and attacked him outside his home over his support for Palestine:

- "They waited for me outside my house, six of them, and cut the gate wires to massacre me", he said.

“They beat the shit out of me, they blocked the electric gate,” 

https://twitter.com/rubio_chef

More at the following links:

where it said;  Early on Thursday, the bandaged chef posted an update after he left hospital and later shared photos of the hammer allegedly used in the attack and blood inside his vehicle

https://www.newarab.com/news/chef-rubio-attacked-pro-israel-mob-after-gaza-activism

More info here, and car photos:

https://it.palestinechronicle.com/ignobile-pestaggio-di-chefrubio-a-roma-i-fatti-in-breve/





Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket