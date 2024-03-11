Red Flags That Identify Trafficking Victims and How to Help - Becky Rasmussen

Much of human trafficking is hidden in plain sight, but Becky Rasmussen is an expert on spotting the red flags that identify a potential victim and how to come to their aid. Becky is the founder and director of Call to Freedom, a non-profit that raises awareness about the horrors of human trafficking and provides supportive resources for those who have been victimized by the evil industry. She explains how human traffickers hunt for their victims, where they look, and how they keep themselves in business. She also breaks down the dangers of sextortion and familial trafficking that is often prevalent among very poor communities. “Use your gut,” she says. “If something doesn’t seem right, then our job as a community is to report it.”









The human trafficking triangle is comprised of three cycling points: buyer (demand), trafficker, and victim (supply)





Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline if you suspect someone is being trafficked and victimized 1-888-373-7888





Traffickers who build relationships with their victims make it much harder for the abused parties to escape or report a crime





Human traffickers are very observant and will watch and build relationships with someone before exploiting them later









