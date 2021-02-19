SOULED OUT - S 6: Ep 6 - FIND YOURSELF

Well hello there my fellow humans! How are you all? Hope all is well!It's been a minute or two since the last episode and it's time once again to open up a nice can of worms for your brain teeth to chew on for the next week or so!There are quite a few updates and announcements to go over in this portion of the episode as things are always evolving and changing at the Souled Out camp. We have a lot of new platforms being built out right now and if you are a fan of the show -- you may want the heads up.This portion also lays the foundation for the rest of the program as we are embarking on some amazing global happenings right now which we are all very excited about.Hit that blunt and grab that 40 -- because it makes listening to Jo Bradley just a slight percentage point more tolerable.Enjoy the show!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)DONATE (USD)DONATE (BTC)18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMqTHANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!