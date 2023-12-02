B.A.D. (ie. Bug In Base) Part 7 - Food Fort

From sprouts and microgreens, to aloes, to shrooms. Bulking up on and easy to grow food and medicine is a must in a bug in situation. Admittedly, I should be storing more grains in long term containers as well. The order the series was redone, so the note at the end about the wild gardening is wrong. B.A.D. 4 is financing, Gorilla Gardens are B.A.D. 8.







Base Autonome Durable (B.A.D.) -- 12 Part series



Part 1 - (Preface) Biosphere Collapse



Part 2 - The Human Temple

Part 3 - Financing In

Part 4 - Financing Out

Part 5 - Shelter



Part 6 - Security



Part 7 - Food Fort



Part 8 - Gorilla Gardens

Part 9 - Outposts



Part 10 - Sim-survival for Preppers

Part 11 - 48 H Full EVAC (ie. Other Admin).



Part 12 - COMS