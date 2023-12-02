Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
B.A.D. (ie. Bug In Base) Part 7 - Food Fort
channel image
Sons of Adam
10 Subscribers
28 views
Published 14 hours ago

From sprouts and microgreens, to aloes, to shrooms.  Bulking up on and easy to grow food and medicine is a must in a bug in situation.  Admittedly, I should be storing more grains in long term containers as well.  The order the series was redone, so the note at the end about the wild gardening is wrong.  B.A.D. 4 is financing, Gorilla Gardens are B.A.D. 8.


Base Autonome Durable (B.A.D.)    --   12 Part series

Part 1 - (Preface) Biosphere Collapse

Part 2 - The Human Temple

Part 3 - Financing In

Part 4 - Financing Out

Part 5 - Shelter

Part 6 - Security

Part 7 - Food Fort

Part 8 - Gorilla Gardens

Part 9 - Outposts

Part 10 - Sim-survival for Preppers

Part 11 - 48 H Full EVAC  (ie. Other Admin).

Part 12 - COMS

Keywords
prepperpreppingamericalovegardensurvivalinwarpeacecrisissurvivevirusfrenchoutrobertshortagequebecbug

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket