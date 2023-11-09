ISRAEL is Failing Badly! Tel-Aviv Sounds the ALARM┃Palestinians Opened A Second Front Against IDF

As the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) move deeper into the Gaza Strip, the full scale of the complexity and unpredictability of the current fighting becomes clear. Experts of Western analytical centers are admitting with horror that the level of resistance of the Palestinian militants began to increase rapidly as the conflict with Israel drags on. While the Israeli military leadership was focused on the fighting in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) received a powerful blow from the second enclave on the West Bank of the Jordan River........

