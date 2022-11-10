Fully Vaccinated Elementary School Student Collapsed At School And Started Convulsing 💉👀

Fully vaccinated elementary school student collapsed on the ground in Lufeng, Guangdong Province on September 15, 2022. 💉👀
School students, as well as the entire family must be fully vaccinated in order for the children to attend classes:
“Students will not be allowed back in school in September unless their entire family is fully vaccinated, some local governments in China have said.”
Mirrored - COVID VAX INJURIES
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.