Fully Vaccinated Elementary School Student Collapsed At School And Started Convulsing 💉👀
Published 19 days ago |
Fully vaccinated elementary school student collapsed on the ground in Lufeng, Guangdong Province on September 15, 2022. 💉👀

School students, as well as the entire family must be fully vaccinated in order for the children to attend classes:

“Students will not be allowed back in school in September unless their entire family is fully vaccinated, some local governments in China have said.”

Mirrored - COVID VAX INJURIES

