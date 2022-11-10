Fully Vaccinated Elementary School Student Collapsed At School And Started Convulsing 💉👀

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Fully vaccinated elementary school student collapsed on the ground in Lufeng, Guangdong Province on September 15, 2022. 💉👀
School students, as well as the entire family must be fully vaccinated in order for the children to attend classes:
“Students will not be allowed back in school in September unless their entire family is fully vaccinated, some local governments in China have said.”
Mirrored - COVID VAX INJURIES