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🇺🇸 This Is Eric Holder, Obama's Attorney General.
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110 views • March 13, 2022
🇺🇸 This Is Eric Holder, Obama's Attorney General.
This is how these 'elites' control your mind...
Now, do you understand why we have so many NPCs whose beliefs change all of a sudden to whatever they are told to believe?!
This is how these 'elites' control your mind...
Now, do you understand why we have so many NPCs whose beliefs change all of a sudden to whatever they are told to believe?!
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