Dr. Jack Kruse Says to Prioritize Your Water Quality Over Your Food Quality, part 3 (Perrier)

(See my first video in this series showcasing brands of bottled spring &/or mineral water that are located at higher latitudes and, thus, should be lower in deuterium content, "Dr. Jack Kruse Says You Should Prioritize Your Drinking Water Quality Over Food Quality" at

https://youtu.be/bF5AY1KlA8M





Learn more @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/h20ForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

&

https://Linktr.ee/DeuteriumForDummies





More links mentioned COMING SOON!