Dr. Jack Kruse Says to Prioritize Your Water Quality Over Your Food Quality, part 3 (Perrier)

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(See my first video in this series showcasing brands of bottled spring &/or mineral water that are located at higher latitudes and, thus, should be lower in deuterium content, "Dr. Jack Kruse Says You Should Prioritize Your Drinking Water Quality Over Food Quality" at
Learn more @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/h20ForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies
&
https://Linktr.ee/DeuteriumForDummies
More links mentioned COMING SOON!