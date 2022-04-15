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A History of the Portentous Thirteenth Day
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40 views • April 15, 2022
"Portentous" means, "Of the nature of or constituting a portent; foreboding: inauspicious, unfortunate - not auspicious; boding ill." The 13th day is portentous and there is plenty of evidence to support this claim. Our concern in this study isn't with superstitious beliefs but rather our expectations concerning a prophecy in 2 Thessalonians 2 that secretly features the 13th day. When you learn about the history of this day, you should get some idea about why it's so exceptional, and what it portends!
Some relevant links:
The Sign for the Bride (Bride Sign- Pt 1)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm
When Will the Lawless One be Revealed? The Sign for the Bride - Part 2
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm
Tickling the Tail of the Dragon - video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yQMgjS4UPQeQ/
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TicklingTailDragonRepost.mp4
The Dark Secret of the Eucharist and the Rite of Communion
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm#eucharist
https://theopenscroll.com/eucharistDarkSecret.htm
Ash Wednesday - A "Fourth Day" Ritual Prefiguring the Mark of the Beast
https://theopenscroll.com/ashWednesday.htm
Joseph Ratzinger aka Pope Benedict XVI - born and baptized on the 13th day of the 1st month
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm#Ratzinger
Who is Pope Benedict XVI?
https://theopenscroll.com/popeBenedict.htm
URGENT Notice from Caritas of Birmingham
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/caritas.htm
Baptism - The Prophecy
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/baptism.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Some relevant links:
The Sign for the Bride (Bride Sign- Pt 1)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm
When Will the Lawless One be Revealed? The Sign for the Bride - Part 2
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm
Tickling the Tail of the Dragon - video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yQMgjS4UPQeQ/
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TicklingTailDragonRepost.mp4
The Dark Secret of the Eucharist and the Rite of Communion
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm#eucharist
https://theopenscroll.com/eucharistDarkSecret.htm
Ash Wednesday - A "Fourth Day" Ritual Prefiguring the Mark of the Beast
https://theopenscroll.com/ashWednesday.htm
Joseph Ratzinger aka Pope Benedict XVI - born and baptized on the 13th day of the 1st month
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm#Ratzinger
Who is Pope Benedict XVI?
https://theopenscroll.com/popeBenedict.htm
URGENT Notice from Caritas of Birmingham
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/caritas.htm
Baptism - The Prophecy
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/baptism.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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