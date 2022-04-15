A History of the Portentous Thirteenth Day

"Portentous" means, "Of the nature of or constituting a portent; foreboding: inauspicious, unfortunate - not auspicious; boding ill." The 13th day is portentous and there is plenty of evidence to support this claim. Our concern in this study isn't with superstitious beliefs but rather our expectations concerning a prophecy in 2 Thessalonians 2 that secretly features the 13th day. When you learn about the history of this day, you should get some idea about why it's so exceptional, and what it portends!Some relevant links:The Sign for the Bride (Bride Sign- Pt 1)When Will the Lawless One be Revealed? The Sign for the Bride - Part 2Tickling the Tail of the Dragon - videoThe Dark Secret of the Eucharist and the Rite of CommunionAsh Wednesday - A "Fourth Day" Ritual Prefiguring the Mark of the BeastJoseph Ratzinger aka Pope Benedict XVI - born and baptized on the 13th day of the 1st monthWho is Pope Benedict XVI?URGENT Notice from Caritas of BirminghamBaptism - The ProphecyCurious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email: