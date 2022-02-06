While the First India Central Asia Summit Was Held, China Announced Central Asia Summit Which Was Not Planned Initially

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01/24/2022 WION News: Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired a virtual summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the relationship with five Central Asian countries. While the first India Central Asia Summit was held for India’s increasing engagement with the Central Asian states, China announced the China Central Asia Summit which was not planned initially.