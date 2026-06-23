California's New Tire Mandate: More Government Control or Real Environmental Benefit?

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California wants to regulate the replacement tires you can buy. State officials claim the new rules will reduce emissions and save drivers money, while critics warn of higher costs, fewer choices, and unintended consequences. Tonight we break down the proposed tire regulations, the science behind them, and what they could mean for drivers across California and eventually the rest of the country.
#California #TireMandate #CaliforniaRegulations #LeftCoastNews #GovernmentOverreach #FuelEconomy #ClimatePolicy #CarCulture #AutomotiveNews #WestCoastNews #ConsumerChoice #CaliforniaPolitics
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