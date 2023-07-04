BREAKING: DUTCH STATE OF EMERGENCY! - Government BANS Farmer Protests! - Tyranny Is RISING!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news out of The Netherlands as The Hague declares a state of emergency, banning farmers from protesting following a massive uprising. The uprising is due to further forced restrictions on farms. 11,000 farms are set to be forcefully shut down in the Netherlands which happens to be the second top agricultural exporter in the world. Previously, the Dutch government wanted to get rid of around 30% of farms in the country in order to "stop nitrogen pollution" which is obviously an absurd excuse for destroying the global supply chain. The farmer's party won a majority and many thought success was on the near horizon. Following the big win, the Dutch government is now looking at going after 50% of farms and since May have put in even crazier mandates against farmers. Now, as most people reject this World Economic Forum influenced insanity, protests have ensued and the Dutch government is now declaring a state of emergency similar to what we saw in Canada with the trucker protests. With countless other countries looking to bring in the same types of bans, including the United States and Canada, it couldn't be more obvious. They're coming for your food. They want to starve you out.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

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