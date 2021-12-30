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A PATTERN EMERGES
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Peter Duesberg went on Joe Rogan Experience with Bryan Callen on 01/19/2013 (Episode #282) to talk about the failed HIV Hypothesis Inventing the AIDS VIRUS https://www.audible.com/pd/Inventing-the-AIDS-Virus-Audiobook/B00DBBJW0E Duesberg on Rogan https://archive.org/details/powerful-jre Peter Duesberg - A Cautionary Tale https://youtu.be/EtUJnIeWybg Duesberg ABC 1992 https://youtu.be/1vxf7be0XWY Duesberg AP https://youtu.be/a0EsIbOPIK8 To Tell the Truth 1966 https://youtu.be/WUpIiKiDab8 The LIST I’m on https://arxiv.org/abs/2011.12843 Find me @ http://dluxnation.com
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Jamie Dlux
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Jamie Dlux
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