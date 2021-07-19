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Mark Levin Just Dropped a Dire Warning! As Republicans Are Labeled #1 National Security Threat….
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141 views • July 19, 2021
By Lisa Haven
The America you once knew and loved is gone and is now being replaced with something akin to the pages of George Orwells 1984. In the video below, conservative commentator, Mark Levin, drops a dire warning to the American people…
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September 16th-19th, in San Diego, California
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For More Information See:
https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/563404-ex-trump-official-number-one-national-security-threat-ive-ever-seen
https://www.foxnews.com/shows/life-liberty-levin
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/black-lives-matter-cuba-fidel-castro
https://nypost.com/2020/06/25/blm-co-founder-describes-herself-as-trained-marxist/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/psaki-says-administration-is-working-with-facebook-to-limit-misinformation/ar-AAMeWM0
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/of-course-blm-is-praising-cubas-communist-regime/ar-AAMc8oU
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/marxist-black-lives-matter-cuba-communists-marion-smith
https://www.breitbart.com/education/2021/07/16/let-them-die-fairfax-naacp-leader-speaks-against-anti-critical-race-theory-parents/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/nicole-malliotakis-rips-ocasio-cortez-on-cuba
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/biden-regime-monitor-private-communications-calls-sms-carriers-dispel-misinformation-vaccines-sent-social-media-text-messages/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewsolender/2021/07/06/capitol-police-opening-field-offices-in-california-florida-to-investigate-threats-to-lawmakers/?sh=42f62f6c43e1
https://www.oann.com/bidens-fbi-tells-americans-to-report-their-family-and-friends-alleges-homegrown-violent-extremism/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/15/biden-administration-asks-americans-to-report-potentially-radicalized-friends-and-family/
The America you once knew and loved is gone and is now being replaced with something akin to the pages of George Orwells 1984. In the video below, conservative commentator, Mark Levin, drops a dire warning to the American people…
😀Get The Best VPN For 30% Off 4 For Life:
➡️ http://hidewithlisa.com ⬅️
Make Yourself Anonymous Online!! 🕵️🛡️
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com Get it now for $20 Off The 1st Year Use Code: 20Off
Upcoming Conference Hear The Watchmen: https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
September 16th-19th, in San Diego, California
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY RUMBLE ACCOUNT: https://rumble.com/c/c-503835
For More Information See:
https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/563404-ex-trump-official-number-one-national-security-threat-ive-ever-seen
https://www.foxnews.com/shows/life-liberty-levin
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/black-lives-matter-cuba-fidel-castro
https://nypost.com/2020/06/25/blm-co-founder-describes-herself-as-trained-marxist/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/psaki-says-administration-is-working-with-facebook-to-limit-misinformation/ar-AAMeWM0
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/of-course-blm-is-praising-cubas-communist-regime/ar-AAMc8oU
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/marxist-black-lives-matter-cuba-communists-marion-smith
https://www.breitbart.com/education/2021/07/16/let-them-die-fairfax-naacp-leader-speaks-against-anti-critical-race-theory-parents/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/nicole-malliotakis-rips-ocasio-cortez-on-cuba
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/biden-regime-monitor-private-communications-calls-sms-carriers-dispel-misinformation-vaccines-sent-social-media-text-messages/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewsolender/2021/07/06/capitol-police-opening-field-offices-in-california-florida-to-investigate-threats-to-lawmakers/?sh=42f62f6c43e1
https://www.oann.com/bidens-fbi-tells-americans-to-report-their-family-and-friends-alleges-homegrown-violent-extremism/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/15/biden-administration-asks-americans-to-report-potentially-radicalized-friends-and-family/
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