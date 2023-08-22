Create New Account
Patriot Hero Mayor Destroys Board of Education!
Watchmen Incorporated
Published a day ago

Patriot Heroic Mayor Destroys Board of Education!  A Communist Board of Education!  Controlled by Communist NEA and Communist UNESCO!  Who will be the NEXT Heroic Mayor! (Iconic WHO Radio commentator Jan Mickelson revealed that ALL billionaire porn kings reside in southern Israel.  They profiteer from this crap in America's schools!)  Mayor Craig Schubert in  Hudson, Ohio, was then pressured from his position.  Time for Militias?

Keywords
educationchild pornunescoboard of educationneaporn in classroom

