John McAfee gives speech at the Barcelona Blockchain Week 2019

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John explains why cryptocurrency and blockchain is the future and tells why taxes are robbery.
Barcelona Blockchain Week:
After 2018 success with over 11,000 attendees from all over the world Barcelona Blockchain Week is back. Join over 20,000 blockchain professionals, investors, educators, and crypto enthusiasts in the bright city of Gaudi from 25th to 31st of October 2019
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