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The 'Magic' Frequency and Healthy Food - 'It Will Transform Your Entire DNA' [28.12.2021]
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314 views • December 29, 2021
0:00 The Magic of Your Body
2:05 Energy Medicine
4:43 The Key To Your Health
6:37 A word form our sponsor
7:44 Your Biophoton Field
9:43 Have You Ingested Healthy Light Today?
8,917 views Dec 28, 2021
Video Advice
2.8M subscribers
https://youtu.be/jdL9uWI-edw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
2:05 Energy Medicine
4:43 The Key To Your Health
6:37 A word form our sponsor
7:44 Your Biophoton Field
9:43 Have You Ingested Healthy Light Today?
8,917 views Dec 28, 2021
Video Advice
2.8M subscribers
https://youtu.be/jdL9uWI-edw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
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