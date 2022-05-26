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Nuremberg Violations Medical Ethics Were Breached; The Whole System Is Corrupt
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133 views • May 26, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone: "There have been norms established ... concerning clinical ethics, clinical research, and regulatory norms, which have been grossly breached throughout this outbreak. And I plead with you. I hear it all the time in my travels. 'What's happened?' Physicians are completely corrupt. The whole medical system is corrupt. The hospitals are corrupt. The HHS and the United States are corrupt."
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