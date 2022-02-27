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Does Psalm 91 Really Protect You From Covid-19?
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76 views • February 27, 2022
The Psalm 91 prayer for protection is being preached a lot during this coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and it certainly is an inspiring passage to read whenever we are going through difficult times. But have you considered that Psalm in the context of the rest of the Bible...specifically the teachings of Jesus? How do you reconcile teachings about martyrdom and Christian persecution with ones about protection, health and prosperity? This video will help you to understand the bigger picture.
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What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eH0fGrCQnhI
Adding Prayer to Coronavirus Care
Samaritans Purse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wy4s79Y0_Ds
Community brings worship to hospital parking lots to pray for patients and doctors
KMOV St. Louis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4C7myUx5lsQ
Ministers and Nurses use power of prayer during lunch hour gathering outside Annie Penn Hospital ...
WXII 12 News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc00Lmr4GeQ
Medical City Healthcare Chaplain Prays with COVID 19 Unit 1
HCAHealthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4pxzC4wMyc
Trump uses White House coronavirus briefing to promote corporate allies
Guardian News
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/coronavirus-death-toll-rises-trump-gives-ceos-star-turn-n1172571
Trump fluffs MyPillow in Rose Garden coronavirus talk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebh9QHK6d1E
MyPillow founder responds to media critique of his faith-based speech
Fox Business
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkgSsXHUxm8
Pastor arrested for large service held despite safer-at-home order l GMA
Good Morning America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQUcxQwqT7w
Pastor Preaches God is Sparing the U.S. From Coronavirus Because of Trump | NowThis
NowThisNews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Yunh9dRjdA
Vic Berger Presents: TV Pastor Jim Bakker Really Wants You to Think He Can Cure Coronavirus
vicenews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSIrQBGfUtw&;t=57s
Judgment Is Executed on COVID-19: by Kenneth Copeland
KennethCopelandMinistries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUmktYvg7CQ&;list=PLcJVIuhI8isJOKcvkIMhwj7Gv5769FqEJ
Lumo Project- the gospel of Luke
LUMO
TO CONTACT: [email protected]
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eH0fGrCQnhI
Adding Prayer to Coronavirus Care
Samaritans Purse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wy4s79Y0_Ds
Community brings worship to hospital parking lots to pray for patients and doctors
KMOV St. Louis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4C7myUx5lsQ
Ministers and Nurses use power of prayer during lunch hour gathering outside Annie Penn Hospital ...
WXII 12 News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc00Lmr4GeQ
Medical City Healthcare Chaplain Prays with COVID 19 Unit 1
HCAHealthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4pxzC4wMyc
Trump uses White House coronavirus briefing to promote corporate allies
Guardian News
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/coronavirus-death-toll-rises-trump-gives-ceos-star-turn-n1172571
Trump fluffs MyPillow in Rose Garden coronavirus talk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebh9QHK6d1E
MyPillow founder responds to media critique of his faith-based speech
Fox Business
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkgSsXHUxm8
Pastor arrested for large service held despite safer-at-home order l GMA
Good Morning America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQUcxQwqT7w
Pastor Preaches God is Sparing the U.S. From Coronavirus Because of Trump | NowThis
NowThisNews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Yunh9dRjdA
Vic Berger Presents: TV Pastor Jim Bakker Really Wants You to Think He Can Cure Coronavirus
vicenews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSIrQBGfUtw&;t=57s
Judgment Is Executed on COVID-19: by Kenneth Copeland
KennethCopelandMinistries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUmktYvg7CQ&;list=PLcJVIuhI8isJOKcvkIMhwj7Gv5769FqEJ
Lumo Project- the gospel of Luke
LUMO
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