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Does Psalm 91 Really Protect You From Covid-19?
A Voice in the Desert
A Voice in the Desert
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76 views • February 27, 2022
The Psalm 91 prayer for protection is being preached a lot during this coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and it certainly is an inspiring passage to read whenever we are going through difficult times. But have you considered that Psalm in the context of the rest of the Bible...specifically the teachings of Jesus? How do you reconcile teachings about martyrdom and Christian persecution with ones about protection, health and prosperity? This video will help you to understand the bigger picture.

TO CONTACT: [email protected]

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eH0fGrCQnhI
Adding Prayer to Coronavirus Care
Samaritans Purse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wy4s79Y0_Ds
Community brings worship to hospital parking lots to pray for patients and doctors
KMOV St. Louis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4C7myUx5lsQ
Ministers and Nurses use power of prayer during lunch hour gathering outside Annie Penn Hospital ...
WXII 12 News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc00Lmr4GeQ
Medical City Healthcare Chaplain Prays with COVID 19 Unit 1
HCAHealthcare

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4pxzC4wMyc
Trump uses White House coronavirus briefing to promote corporate allies
Guardian News

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/coronavirus-death-toll-rises-trump-gives-ceos-star-turn-n1172571
Trump fluffs MyPillow in Rose Garden coronavirus talk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebh9QHK6d1E
MyPillow founder responds to media critique of his faith-based speech
Fox Business

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkgSsXHUxm8
Pastor arrested for large service held despite safer-at-home order l GMA
Good Morning America

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQUcxQwqT7w
Pastor Preaches God is Sparing the U.S. From Coronavirus Because of Trump | NowThis
NowThisNews

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Yunh9dRjdA
Vic Berger Presents: TV Pastor Jim Bakker Really Wants You to Think He Can Cure Coronavirus
vicenews

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSIrQBGfUtw&;t=57s
Judgment Is Executed on COVID-19: by Kenneth Copeland
KennethCopelandMinistries

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUmktYvg7CQ&;list=PLcJVIuhI8isJOKcvkIMhwj7Gv5769FqEJ
Lumo Project- the gospel of Luke
LUMO
Keywords
pandemicchristian persecutionmartyrdomseeking the truthpsalm 91teachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desertcoronaviruscovid-19psalm 91 prayer for protectionhealth and prosperity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy