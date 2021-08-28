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NEW DEATH CAMP WITH INCINERATOR IDENTIFIED ON GOOGLE MAPS - BEING BUILT RIGHT NOW
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503 views • August 28, 2021
Source: Alien Wars. More topics of interest you may want to know about:
DON'T GET BAMBOOZLED INTO GETTING TESTED (Do a SCREENING instead) -- Peggy Hall
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAnlqB9mKt8z/
Indian military vaccinates troops at a base and many drop dead on the spot - this is not a drill
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iCbBkhs8a9ae/
BLACK LIGHTS TO MAKE THE VACCINATED GLOW IN THE DARK? LISTEN TO WHAT THIS COP HAS TO SAY. HEADS UP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PVq0LVXEvCyY/
These people can't be human. Alien Vaccine? Check out the movement of this dudes neck area!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gLOAtqvaKvNw/
More Vaccine Bloodwork: Blood Cells Reportedly Clotting After Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhLaVUT9tGIw/
Dr Tenpenny Pfizer Whistleblower Claims To Have Documentation of 200,000 dead in less than a week
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPNHRTGX4Ozo/
Man has something to say about restaurants that will only serve the vaccinated
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MY6qiEAdpssU/
ICU NURSE - ''You're being lied to about COVID.'' Some things you need to know
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJG37A8xnpmN/
MEDICAL STUDY PROVES HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE KILLS CANCER CELLS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AbHGk3sOwx8w/
2.1 million dead already. Tens of millions injured. We are paying for our own extermination SHOCKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CG1RdxxJCNFD/
Vegans chain themselves to poultry processing machine all is well until someone turns on the machine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pbvcynVPlSRK/
These people can't be human. Alien Vaccine? Check out the movement of this dudes neck area!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gLOAtqvaKvNw/
Miscarriage Rate In Vaccinated Women Has Shot Up To 80%! That Means It Working Correctly Right?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y2xHyDsSo0xi/
DON'T GET BAMBOOZLED INTO GETTING TESTED (Do a SCREENING instead) -- Peggy Hall
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAnlqB9mKt8z/
Indian military vaccinates troops at a base and many drop dead on the spot - this is not a drill
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iCbBkhs8a9ae/
BLACK LIGHTS TO MAKE THE VACCINATED GLOW IN THE DARK? LISTEN TO WHAT THIS COP HAS TO SAY. HEADS UP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PVq0LVXEvCyY/
These people can't be human. Alien Vaccine? Check out the movement of this dudes neck area!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gLOAtqvaKvNw/
More Vaccine Bloodwork: Blood Cells Reportedly Clotting After Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhLaVUT9tGIw/
Dr Tenpenny Pfizer Whistleblower Claims To Have Documentation of 200,000 dead in less than a week
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPNHRTGX4Ozo/
Man has something to say about restaurants that will only serve the vaccinated
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MY6qiEAdpssU/
ICU NURSE - ''You're being lied to about COVID.'' Some things you need to know
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJG37A8xnpmN/
MEDICAL STUDY PROVES HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE KILLS CANCER CELLS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AbHGk3sOwx8w/
2.1 million dead already. Tens of millions injured. We are paying for our own extermination SHOCKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CG1RdxxJCNFD/
Vegans chain themselves to poultry processing machine all is well until someone turns on the machine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pbvcynVPlSRK/
These people can't be human. Alien Vaccine? Check out the movement of this dudes neck area!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gLOAtqvaKvNw/
Miscarriage Rate In Vaccinated Women Has Shot Up To 80%! That Means It Working Correctly Right?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y2xHyDsSo0xi/
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