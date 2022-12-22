Immuno-suppressive Medicine Can Do This to You
61 views
Here’s why so many people were so scared of the COVID vaccines… 💉
In this video, Ph.D. Daniel J. Mandell, the Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, and Director of GRO Biosciences, a genome engineering, computational biology, and therapeutic development company that is expanding the amino acid alphabet to make better medicine, talks about the pros and cons of immunosuppressive medicine.
According to Daniel, immunosuppressive therapy for autoimmune diseases is VERY commonly used for autoimmune diseases. 👈
However, he adds that it can be a very risky decision because, can cause serious side effects such as increasing the patient’s susceptibility to opportunistic infections and even cancer. 👀
Check out the website in my profile to learn more about immunosuppressive medicine.
Keywords
healthalzheimersdrinks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos