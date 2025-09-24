A Trump-Epstein Friendship statue was erected in DC

A Trump-Epstein Friendship statue has been erected in DC. It was soon removed. As quickly as it appeared, it is gone. The statue of President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein has been hauled off of the National Mall.

Tuesday morning, the statue depicting the president and the late disgraced financier and sex offender holding hands and skipping showed up on the National Mall. The statue's plaque said, "In honor of friendship month, we celebrate the long-standing bond between President Donald J. Trump and his closest friend Jeffrey Epstein.”

More at this link: https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/politics/trump-epstein-statue-removed-national-mall/65-f509c666-6627-447e-9726-e8886b843123

Voice Over:

"There Must Be More To Life Than Having Everything."

"Yes, there is. But I won't tell you what it is.

We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?

A pal is a wonderful thing.

Happy Birthday - and may every day be another wonderful secret."

-Donald Trump