A Trump-Epstein Friendship statue was erected in DC
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
86 views • 1 day ago

A Trump-Epstein Friendship statue has been erected in DC. It was soon removed. As quickly as it appeared, it is gone. The statue of President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein has been hauled off of the National Mall. 

Tuesday morning, the statue depicting the president and the late disgraced financier and sex offender holding hands and skipping showed up on the National Mall. The statue's plaque said, "In honor of friendship month, we celebrate the long-standing bond between President Donald J. Trump and his closest friend Jeffrey Epstein.”

More at this link:  https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/politics/trump-epstein-statue-removed-national-mall/65-f509c666-6627-447e-9726-e8886b843123

A Bronze statue of 

President Trump holding hands with his 'closest friend' 

Jeffrey Epstein has been placed near the Capitol in honor of 'Friendship Month.'

In Honor of Friendship Month

We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald Trump and his "closest friend," 

Jeffrey Epstein.

Voice Over:

"There Must Be More To Life Than Having Everything."

"Yes, there is. But I won't tell you what it is.

We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?

A pal is a wonderful thing.

Happy Birthday - and may every day be another wonderful secret." 

-Donald Trump

