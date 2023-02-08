Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Moderna CEO: “We need to make a billion doses next year, there is going to be a pandemic.” - WEF 23
102 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday |

(Jan. 2023) At WEF 2023 Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel spills the beans concerning the COVID-19 global plandemic:


“Moderna made 100,000 doses in 2019, for all year. And I remember walking after that into the office of Moderna manufacturing and I say, ‘How we make a billion doses next year?’ And they look at me a bit funny and say, ‘What?’. I say, ‘Yeah, we need to make a billion doses next year, there is going to be a pandemic.’” 


Source: “DAVOS LIVE: Moderna and Gavi CEOs at World Economic Forum ‘State of the Pandemic’ session”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kVbKHQjpas


Keywords
vaccinescorruptionvaccinepandemiccrimes against humanitymanufacturingcriminalbioweaponsceoworld economic forummodernamoronwefcovidplandemicdosesstephane bancel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket