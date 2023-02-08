Moderna CEO: “We need to make a billion doses next year, there is going to be a pandemic.” - WEF 23

(Jan. 2023) At WEF 2023 Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel spills the beans concerning the COVID-19 global plandemic:





“Moderna made 100,000 doses in 2019, for all year. And I remember walking after that into the office of Moderna manufacturing and I say, ‘How we make a billion doses next year?’ And they look at me a bit funny and say, ‘What?’. I say, ‘Yeah, we need to make a billion doses next year, there is going to be a pandemic.’”





Source: “DAVOS LIVE: Moderna and Gavi CEOs at World Economic Forum ‘State of the Pandemic’ session”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kVbKHQjpas



