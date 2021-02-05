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Kristi Simmonds RN Shares Her Covid Vaccine Experience Update
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524 views • February 05, 2021
UPDATE - 2.4.2021
This is Kristi Simmonds, RN. She took the Covid vaccine and began experiencing physical issues shortly afterwards. She posted it on FB and she was informed she needed to remove it or they would.
This is Kristi Simmonds, RN. She took the Covid vaccine and began experiencing physical issues shortly afterwards. She posted it on FB and she was informed she needed to remove it or they would.
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