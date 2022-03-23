【Ukraine Rescue】Taiwan Central News Agency Reporter Says the NFSC Made Positive Impact in the Ukraine Rescue

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/19/2022 A reporter from the Central News Agency of Taiwan interviewed volunteer Nicole. Nicole talked about the rescue work of the NFSC and the ROL Foundation and their mission to take down the CCP. The reporter said the NFSC and the ROL Foundation made a positive impact in rescuing the Ukraine people and she would support them in fighting for a free, democratic, lawful society in China.