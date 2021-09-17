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Moose Pile Pie and the vaccine:
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2 views • September 17, 2021
The wisdom behind Moose Pile Pie and I also talk about the COVID-19 vaccine that contains the chemicals: 2-fenoxietanol, aluminum, fetalt bovint serum, gelatin, formaldehyd, humant albumin, mononatrium L-glutamat, MRC-5-celler, neomycin, polymyxin B, polysorbat 80, kaliumklorid, kaliumfosfat, natriumborat, natriumcitrat, natriumhydroxid, natriumfosfat, natriumfosfat monobasiskt, sorbitol, streptomycin, yeast protein, urea, RNA nano technology-graphene oxide, spike proteins. Lookup these chemicals and you will see how dangerous they are, not one would fight any kind of virus, only to be a Time Release Death Injection. God Bless us all.
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