PROPHETS KILL KINGS! Elijah's Example, Christian Authority, and My Obama Delusion
Poet Prophet
Poet Prophet
7 views • 2 days ago


A disciple of Jesus has both the logical authority of a Man over the creations of men, AND the spiritual authority to "overcome all the power of the enemy."


Prophets kill kings. The example of Elijah speaking Truth TO Power.


The Obama Delusion: The first book I published is titled, 'Obama's Dream'. "That was before I realized what a Luciferian piece of shit he is."


This video clip is excerpted from Episode 1 of End-Times Curtain Raiser with Brother J and Abdiel LeRoy.


Download BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM by Abdiel LeRoy, which includes KNOW YOUR MEDICAL RIGHTS (formerly THE COVID PROTOCOLS), free at https://PoetProphet.com.


Find the paperbacks at https://Geni.us/Rights.

Keywords
obamachristjesusrightsbookselijahfictionnonfiction
