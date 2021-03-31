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UK Column News - 31st March 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 31st March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/KWYRxGUpf_M
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:27 - New World Government Order By Treaty
Sources:
***********
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/lDEYl
Government Statement: - https://cutt.ly/GcrpfL0
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/R66CC
06:18 - Apparently Some Wouldn't Mind Dying of A Vaccine In the COVID 19 War
Sources:
***********
Norwegian Argument: - https://www.tv2.no/a/13886747
Jean Marie Evans Obituary: - https://bit.ly/3u1RKC6
Check the Evidence Article: - https://bit.ly/2Pe7Utt
10:36 - Why Are The Government and the NHS Hiding Vaccine ADR's?
Sources:
************
NHS Information: - https://bit.ly/31zo3fp
Government Advice: - https://cutt.ly/Scram6X
Yellow Card Reporting site: - https://bit.ly/3fuKdI0
Government Weekly Summary of Vaccine ADR's: - https://bit.ly/2Pqygbv
Pfizer/BioNTech ADR's: - https://cutt.ly/Bcrfg8n
Astrazeneca ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3cFqzHw
UK Column Interview 01: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiHmE-E5eF0
UK Column Interview 02: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-3-vaccine-adverse-reactions
30:30 - Lenny Henry Letter To Loved Ones
Sources:
************
Guardian Article: - https://cutt.ly/rcrf8r9
35:29 - Are We Ever Going To get Out of Lockdowns?
Sources:
************
Talk Radio Tweet: - https://twitter.com/talkRADIO/status/1377173481775763457
39:20 - Checkpoints Set Up Across The Country
42:04 - Why do We Have Napoleonic Laws in a Common Law Jurisdiction?
Sources:
************
Karen Bradly Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ry7WJC
45:13 - No Influenza At All So We Must Be Terrified Of It
Sources:
*************
GAVI Tweet: - https://twitter.com/gavi/status/1377176337807458306
GAVI Article: - https://bit.ly/3m6Wt2B
PHE Week 37 Influenza & COVID 19 Monitoring: - https://bit.ly/3mblxpk
WHO Global Influenza Surveillance: - https://bit.ly/3sDFtTX
48:25: - Reinner Fullmich Interview
Sources:
************
Oval Media Interview: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r02j7HaKYe8
Ned Pamphilon Translation: -
https://www.nedpamphilon.uk/12-from-t4-to-covid1984/
Nature Biotechnology Profile: - Profile:
https://www.nature.com/articles/nbt0908-965
53:30 - David Noakes Advocates Statement
54:26 - Police on Guard For Thee In Canada
Sources:
***********
PoGFT Website: - https://policeonguard.ca/
Julius Reuchel Video Interview: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHCVrl0HsFI
57:09 - The New Green Deal Pitch and the Race To Zero
Sources:
***********
UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021: - https://ukcop26.org/
COP 26 Tweet: - https://twitter.com/COP26/status/1377176339694809088
Rishi Sunak Statement: https://bit.ly/3sGSYlT
United Nations Race To Zero: - https://cutt.ly/zcrXc2r
Mark Carney Businesses Will be Punished: - https://cutt.ly/ecr6RxQ
Mark Carney Niche Statement: - https://bit.ly/3fykvSO
Mark Carney Companies Will Go Bankrupt Statement: - https://cutt.ly/6cr6sl3
Jeremy Quin Statement: - https://bit.ly/2PI5piL
01:02:03 - EU's Variable Standards
Sources
*********
5Pillars Article: - https://bit.ly/39vm2oX
Trouw Article: - https://bit.ly/3dj3WYw
DS Article 01: - https://cutt.ly/octrBkN
DS Article 02: - https://cutt.ly/lcttWeS
De Telegraf Article: - https://bit.ly/2PeBqPN
Rotterdam Police Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/Politie_Rdam/status/1376145880319938563
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/KWYRxGUpf_M
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:27 - New World Government Order By Treaty
Sources:
***********
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/lDEYl
Government Statement: - https://cutt.ly/GcrpfL0
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/R66CC
06:18 - Apparently Some Wouldn't Mind Dying of A Vaccine In the COVID 19 War
Sources:
***********
Norwegian Argument: - https://www.tv2.no/a/13886747
Jean Marie Evans Obituary: - https://bit.ly/3u1RKC6
Check the Evidence Article: - https://bit.ly/2Pe7Utt
10:36 - Why Are The Government and the NHS Hiding Vaccine ADR's?
Sources:
************
NHS Information: - https://bit.ly/31zo3fp
Government Advice: - https://cutt.ly/Scram6X
Yellow Card Reporting site: - https://bit.ly/3fuKdI0
Government Weekly Summary of Vaccine ADR's: - https://bit.ly/2Pqygbv
Pfizer/BioNTech ADR's: - https://cutt.ly/Bcrfg8n
Astrazeneca ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3cFqzHw
UK Column Interview 01: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiHmE-E5eF0
UK Column Interview 02: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-3-vaccine-adverse-reactions
30:30 - Lenny Henry Letter To Loved Ones
Sources:
************
Guardian Article: - https://cutt.ly/rcrf8r9
35:29 - Are We Ever Going To get Out of Lockdowns?
Sources:
************
Talk Radio Tweet: - https://twitter.com/talkRADIO/status/1377173481775763457
39:20 - Checkpoints Set Up Across The Country
42:04 - Why do We Have Napoleonic Laws in a Common Law Jurisdiction?
Sources:
************
Karen Bradly Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ry7WJC
45:13 - No Influenza At All So We Must Be Terrified Of It
Sources:
*************
GAVI Tweet: - https://twitter.com/gavi/status/1377176337807458306
GAVI Article: - https://bit.ly/3m6Wt2B
PHE Week 37 Influenza & COVID 19 Monitoring: - https://bit.ly/3mblxpk
WHO Global Influenza Surveillance: - https://bit.ly/3sDFtTX
48:25: - Reinner Fullmich Interview
Sources:
************
Oval Media Interview: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r02j7HaKYe8
Ned Pamphilon Translation: -
https://www.nedpamphilon.uk/12-from-t4-to-covid1984/
Nature Biotechnology Profile: - Profile:
https://www.nature.com/articles/nbt0908-965
53:30 - David Noakes Advocates Statement
54:26 - Police on Guard For Thee In Canada
Sources:
***********
PoGFT Website: - https://policeonguard.ca/
Julius Reuchel Video Interview: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHCVrl0HsFI
57:09 - The New Green Deal Pitch and the Race To Zero
Sources:
***********
UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021: - https://ukcop26.org/
COP 26 Tweet: - https://twitter.com/COP26/status/1377176339694809088
Rishi Sunak Statement: https://bit.ly/3sGSYlT
United Nations Race To Zero: - https://cutt.ly/zcrXc2r
Mark Carney Businesses Will be Punished: - https://cutt.ly/ecr6RxQ
Mark Carney Niche Statement: - https://bit.ly/3fykvSO
Mark Carney Companies Will Go Bankrupt Statement: - https://cutt.ly/6cr6sl3
Jeremy Quin Statement: - https://bit.ly/2PI5piL
01:02:03 - EU's Variable Standards
Sources
*********
5Pillars Article: - https://bit.ly/39vm2oX
Trouw Article: - https://bit.ly/3dj3WYw
DS Article 01: - https://cutt.ly/octrBkN
DS Article 02: - https://cutt.ly/lcttWeS
De Telegraf Article: - https://bit.ly/2PeBqPN
Rotterdam Police Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/Politie_Rdam/status/1376145880319938563
Keywords
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