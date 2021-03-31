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UK Column News - 31st March 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 31st March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/KWYRxGUpf_M

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.



00:27​ - New World Government Order By Treaty

Sources:
***********

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/lDEYl

Government Statement: - https://cutt.ly/GcrpfL0

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/R66CC




06:18​ - Apparently Some Wouldn't Mind Dying of A Vaccine In the COVID 19 War

Sources:
***********

Norwegian Argument: - https://www.tv2.no/a/13886747

Jean Marie Evans Obituary: - https://bit.ly/3u1RKC6

Check the Evidence Article: - https://bit.ly/2Pe7Utt





10:36​ - Why Are The Government and the NHS Hiding Vaccine ADR's?

Sources:
************

NHS Information: - https://bit.ly/31zo3fp

Government Advice: - https://cutt.ly/Scram6X

Yellow Card Reporting site: - https://bit.ly/3fuKdI0

Government Weekly Summary of Vaccine ADR's: - https://bit.ly/2Pqygbv

Pfizer/BioNTech ADR's: - https://cutt.ly/Bcrfg8n

Astrazeneca ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3cFqzHw

UK Column Interview 01: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiHmE-E5eF0

UK Column Interview 02: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-3-vaccine-adverse-reactions




30:30​ - Lenny Henry Letter To Loved Ones

Sources:
************

Guardian Article: - https://cutt.ly/rcrf8r9




35:29​ - Are We Ever Going To get Out of Lockdowns?

Sources:
************

Talk Radio Tweet: - https://twitter.com/talkRADIO/status/1377173481775763457




39:20​ - Checkpoints Set Up Across The Country




42:04​ - Why do We Have Napoleonic Laws in a Common Law Jurisdiction?

Sources:
************

Karen Bradly Statement: - https://bit.ly/3ry7WJC





45:13​ - No Influenza At All So We Must Be Terrified Of It

Sources:
*************

GAVI Tweet: - https://twitter.com/gavi/status/1377176337807458306

GAVI Article: - https://bit.ly/3m6Wt2B

PHE Week 37 Influenza & COVID 19 Monitoring: - https://bit.ly/3mblxpk

WHO Global Influenza Surveillance: - https://bit.ly/3sDFtTX





48:25: - Reinner Fullmich Interview

Sources:
************

Oval Media Interview: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r02j7HaKYe8

Ned Pamphilon Translation: -
https://www.nedpamphilon.uk/12-from-t4-to-covid1984/

Nature Biotechnology Profile: - Profile:
https://www.nature.com/articles/nbt0908-965




53:30​ - David Noakes Advocates Statement



54:26​ - Police on Guard For Thee In Canada

Sources:
***********

PoGFT Website: - https://policeonguard.ca/

Julius Reuchel Video Interview: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHCVrl0HsFI




57:09​ - The New Green Deal Pitch and the Race To Zero

Sources:
***********

UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021: - https://ukcop26.org/

COP 26 Tweet: - https://twitter.com/COP26/status/1377176339694809088

Rishi Sunak Statement: https://bit.ly/3sGSYlT

United Nations Race To Zero: - https://cutt.ly/zcrXc2r

Mark Carney Businesses Will be Punished: - https://cutt.ly/ecr6RxQ

Mark Carney Niche Statement: - https://bit.ly/3fykvSO

Mark Carney Companies Will Go Bankrupt Statement: - https://cutt.ly/6cr6sl3

Jeremy Quin Statement: - https://bit.ly/2PI5piL





01:02:03​ - EU's Variable Standards

Sources
*********

5Pillars Article: - https://bit.ly/39vm2oX

Trouw Article: - https://bit.ly/3dj3WYw

DS Article 01: - https://cutt.ly/octrBkN

DS Article 02: - https://cutt.ly/lcttWeS

De Telegraf Article: - https://bit.ly/2PeBqPN

Rotterdam Police Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/Politie_Rdam/status/1376145880319938563
Keywords
vaccinesreactionpropagandapandemicdeathstreatyschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdownadversecoronaviruscovidsocial distancing
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