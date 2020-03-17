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China's Persecution Of Christians
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28 views • March 17, 2020
On 9 December, (2018), China's police state began a crackdown on Christians from the Early Rain Covenant Church. More than 100 Christians were detained over the next few days, with arrests continuing as this report was released. The senior pastor, Wang Yi and his wife had not been heard from since their arrest.
This video includes a powerful declaration by Wang Yi, written two months earlier, about the concept of "faithful disobedience”. He sees Christians in and out of the underground church in China (and around the world) using the corruption within the Chinese government and its persecution of the Christian church to demonstrate our faith in a greater government, the Kingdom of Heaven, and the cross of Jesus Christ.
This is a call for Christians to come out of lukewarm religion, to take up your cross in obedience to Jesus Christ in solidarity with persecuted Christians everywhere.
Click here to read more about this topic of "Faithful Disobedience": https://goo.gl/MKjxVt
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
More than 100 Christians detained by Chinese police by South China Morning Post FAIR USE
100 Christians detained in China crackdown by CNN FAIR USE
Persecutions In China || Christian News || CBN News || CNN News || by Christian News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China SHOW OF MILITARY POWER shows US Military who is boss now BY Combat Views Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Jesus Is Scourged And Crucified by TheLDSLife - Living Life as a Latter-day Saint Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Blessed Are They That Have Not Seen, and Yet Have Believed - Thomas of the Bible by Mormon channel Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Tiananmen Square by Brandon Carson https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Category
This video includes a powerful declaration by Wang Yi, written two months earlier, about the concept of "faithful disobedience”. He sees Christians in and out of the underground church in China (and around the world) using the corruption within the Chinese government and its persecution of the Christian church to demonstrate our faith in a greater government, the Kingdom of Heaven, and the cross of Jesus Christ.
This is a call for Christians to come out of lukewarm religion, to take up your cross in obedience to Jesus Christ in solidarity with persecuted Christians everywhere.
Click here to read more about this topic of "Faithful Disobedience": https://goo.gl/MKjxVt
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
More than 100 Christians detained by Chinese police by South China Morning Post FAIR USE
100 Christians detained in China crackdown by CNN FAIR USE
Persecutions In China || Christian News || CBN News || CNN News || by Christian News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China SHOW OF MILITARY POWER shows US Military who is boss now BY Combat Views Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Jesus Is Scourged And Crucified by TheLDSLife - Living Life as a Latter-day Saint Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Blessed Are They That Have Not Seen, and Yet Have Believed - Thomas of the Bible by Mormon channel Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Tiananmen Square by Brandon Carson https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
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