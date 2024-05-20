The Rock Almighty. Going Your Own Way A Good Idea?

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





It's not a bad thing to have the revelation that it's God's way or the highway.





When God’s Ways Are Not Our Ways

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

A humble and trusting heart allows us to accept rather than resist God's will.

1 Chronicles 17:1-15

How do you respond when God says no? What if you requested something good—or even godly—and God doesn’t merely withhold but says, “No, I’m giving this good thing to someone else”?





Music video credit:

Crystavox - Shame

Put Crystavox on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3jUAS0u

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3wQewDR

Real 80s CCM

@Real80sCCM

https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM





Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday