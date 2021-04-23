SOULED OUT - Season 6 Finale - THIRTEEN TEACHERS (Part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is a tribute to thirteen (there are so many more though) teachers that have positively effected Jo Bradley throughout his life and who will always shine as a beacon of light in this strange world.
Warning! Not all of these folks are beloved by all nor are they all infallible in their understandings. They are inspirational to Jo Bradley nonetheless for reasons you may not be aware of.
Enjoy!
SOMTV presents…
“Thirteen Teachers” [Part 2 of 2]
#6) 12:29 - Dr. Jordan B. Peterson
#5) 31:08 - Terrence McKenna
#4) 51:40 - Michael Tsarion
#3) 1:08:38 - Jordan Maxwell
#2) 1:24:36 - David Icke
#1) 1:46:30 - David Wilcock
S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)
http://linktr.ee/souledout
DONATE (USD)
http://paypal.me/somtv
DONATE (BTC)
18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMq
THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!