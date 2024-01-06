More Adventures in Electricity - G.E. Adventure Series

Scientists have learned to tap the stored energy of the sun…to flash it thousands of miles in a fraction of a second…and to perform modern miracles that put to shame the fabled magic of the Arabian Nights. What is this strange and marvelous force? How do we control the monstrous power we unloose? The answer’s in this exciting tale of "HOW MAGIC IS BORN… AND HOW IT TRAVELS!"





G.E. ADVENTURE SERIES