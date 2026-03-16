Chicken Prophecy Fulfills! Stop Eating Chicken ASAP. Marek's Disease & Avian Bird Flu On The Rise!

March 31st is approaching and the dangers of eating chicken are becoming more difficult to ignore and meat eaters need to be aware of the rise of Marek's disease and the Avian bird Flu. The Keto diet is a recipe for disaster. It is better to have a plant based diet and partake of vegan foods. Chicken farmers and poultry slaughterhouses partake in unethical practices that are harmful to the environment and the chickens that people are consuming. Cancer-causing gene mutations in chickens. New University of Delaware research sheds light on virulence evolution of Marek’s disease virus in poultry. Marek’s disease can be pervasive in chicken houses. Chickens infected by this highly contagious viral disease often develop tumors, become paralyzed and die. They can shed the virus through their skin, enabling it to linger in the environment for years, even decades.





A Plan To Transition To A Plant-Based Diet https://savinghealthministries.com/a-plan-to-transition-to-a-vegetarian-diet/





#Chicken

#AvianFlu

#BirdFlu

#Vegan

#PlantBased

#HealthyDiet

#HealthyLiving

#Vegetarian





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