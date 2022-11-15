In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
November 14, 2022
The National File obtained an Internal Memo from the House Freedom Caucus stating that McCarthy should rescind his candidacy for Speaker of the House.
The memo suggested that Trump be the Speaker for a limited time until all of the issues that need to be fixed are fixed.
McCarthy had a dismal midterm showing winning 19, losing 53 and 11 still in the air.
The neocons are coming out in force against President Trump doing the
establishment’s bidding. We name a few of the traitors and grifters.
Jarome Bell joins us to discuss
Link to National File’s exclusive on the House freedom Caucus memo
https://nationalfile.com/nuke-bombshell-house-freedom-caucus-memo-details-plan-to-elect-donald-trump-speaker-of-the-house
https://teddydaniels.tv/
https://gab.com/teddydanielspa
https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/
SPONSORS
If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.
Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!
CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link https://goldco.com/trenches
Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy
MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy
MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY:
https://www.mypillow.com/
General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/
My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1uer6w-house-freedom-caucus-leaked-memo-trump-for-speaker.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.