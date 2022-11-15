Create New Account
HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS LEAKED MEMO – TRUMP FOR SPEAKER
High Hopes
Published 14 days ago |
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


November 14, 2022


The National File obtained an Internal Memo from the House Freedom Caucus stating that McCarthy should rescind his candidacy for Speaker of the House.


The memo suggested that Trump be the Speaker for a limited time until all of the issues that need to be fixed are fixed.


McCarthy had a dismal midterm showing winning 19, losing 53 and 11 still in the air.


The neocons are coming out in force against President Trump doing the

establishment’s bidding. We name a few of the traitors and grifters.


Jarome Bell joins us to discuss


Link to National File’s exclusive on the House freedom Caucus memo


https://nationalfile.com/nuke-bombshell-house-freedom-caucus-memo-details-plan-to-elect-donald-trump-speaker-of-the-house


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1uer6w-house-freedom-caucus-leaked-memo-trump-for-speaker.html


