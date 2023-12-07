The $ Trail On College Campuses

‘Professor’ Biden Brings The Big Bucks

* This is about money; our universities are for sale.

* The Ivy League is flooded with cash from America’s enemies.

* It’s almost like our enemies are running a foreign influence operation through “higher education”.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (6 December 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6342489818112

