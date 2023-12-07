The $ Trail On College Campuses

‘Professor’ Biden Brings The Big Bucks
* This is about money; our universities are for sale.
* The Ivy League is flooded with cash from America’s enemies.
* It’s almost like our enemies are running a foreign influence operation through “higher education”.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (6 December 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.