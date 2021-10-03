Of Course Fidel Castro is Justin Trudeau’s Dad. Nobody Has ‘Debunked’ Anything

In the age of sloppy journalism, few authors are sloppier than those who claim they ‘debunked’ the story that Fidel Castro is Justin Trudeau’s biological father. They recite the Canadian governments’ official travel dates to Cuba and painfully avoid the Trudeaus’ extensive personal trip to the Caribbean trip in Spring 1971.It is a fact the Trudeaus were in the Caribbean in Spring 1971. It is a fact they adored Castro. It is a fact the Trudeaus were swingers. This is what you need to know.The timing is uncanny. This is the part about which ‘debunkers’ intentionally mislead readers. Justin Trudeau was born on Christmas day, 1971. In order for his father to be Fidel Castro, his mother would have to be somewhere close to Cuba in March and April 1971.She was.In April 1971, the Trudeaus took a long “second honeymoon” all around the Caribbean. According to Wikipedia, they visited one island they declined to disclose. It is the only island they did not disclose. From Wikipedia:All of the articles ‘debunking’ story follow the same format. They all come from left-leaning websites who sympathize with Trudeau. They all recite the official 1976 travel dates of Pierre Trudeau as Prime Minister as though that proves they never travelled to or around Cuba on any prior date. They altogether avoid addressing the easily researchable Caribbean trip in Spring 1971. That is strange for authors who claim to have the truth on their sides.Nothing has been debunked. If anything, the intellectual dishonesty of avoiding the very story makes it seem more convincing.