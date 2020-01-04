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This $150,000 Bomb Shelter Is Nice Inside - Atlas 10X33 With Generator Pod
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41 views • January 04, 2020
Atlas Survival Shelters
Uploaded on January 3 2020
Atlas installs a 10X33 culvert shelter with a generator pod that has a diesel generator. It took 4 days to install this bunker after the hole was dug.
Ron films lots of details in this video. SKIP TO 27:30 TO SEE INSIDE.
This is the short version of this installation, a complete version will come out soon. That will be 90 minutes long.
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
Uploaded on January 3 2020
Atlas installs a 10X33 culvert shelter with a generator pod that has a diesel generator. It took 4 days to install this bunker after the hole was dug.
Ron films lots of details in this video. SKIP TO 27:30 TO SEE INSIDE.
This is the short version of this installation, a complete version will come out soon. That will be 90 minutes long.
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
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