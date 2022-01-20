The United States and the West as an Addict of Cheaply Supplied Goods From China

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01/15/2022 Ben Harnwell described the United States and the West as an addict to cheaply supplied goods from China. When China shuts down the whole country due to COVID, the components and the goods that Americans rely on will disappear. He agrees that bringing the global supply chain back from China.