Sen Kennedy DESTROYS Immigration Panel: How many non-US citizens have come into our country illegally

Sen John Kennedy - DESTROYS Immigration Panel: "How many non-American citizens have come into our country illegally...Do you know the number?”
MORANT: "No."
KENNEDY: "You're a senior member of Homeland Security, are you not?"
KENNEDY: "Does ANYBODY know the number?
...
KENNEDY: "None of you know the number. Try 8 million. Now of that 8 million, how many were children?"
MORANT: "I don't have that number."
KENNEDY: "Does anybody know? NONE of you know. Isn't that special...8 million is 4 Nebraskas...4 new states."
